A different look for the King Proteas by ludwigsdiana
A different look for the King Proteas

A while a go someone mentioned what they did in PS to create this look. I did it, but forgot how!
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Diana

Diana
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wowee this is stunning Diana. Did you follow a tutorial? I'd love to have a go. those proteas are divine too
January 27th, 2021  
Taffy ace
This is amazing against the laid background. So dramatic!
January 27th, 2021  
Babs ace
Oh it is so pretty.
January 27th, 2021  
