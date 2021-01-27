Sign up
Photo 1477
A different look for the King Proteas
A while a go someone mentioned what they did in PS to create this look. I did it, but forgot how!
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4436
photos
276
followers
224
following
Tags
ps
,
so-stupid-to-not-take-notes-while-playing-in
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wowee this is stunning Diana. Did you follow a tutorial? I'd love to have a go. those proteas are divine too
January 27th, 2021
Taffy
ace
This is amazing against the laid background. So dramatic!
January 27th, 2021
Babs
ace
Oh it is so pretty.
January 27th, 2021
