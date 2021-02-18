Previous
snap dragons from the bouquet by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1499

snap dragons from the bouquet

to see what the effect would be.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Elizabeth ace
Pretty snapdragons. As kids we used to put our fingers inside the petals and make the flowers 'talk."
February 18th, 2021  
moni kozi
Nice. So snapdragon. We call them something like 'the mouth of the lion'
Very nice capture and very beautiful colours.
February 18th, 2021  
narayani
Love snapdragons
February 18th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
We call them snapdragons. Very pretty bunch.
February 18th, 2021  
