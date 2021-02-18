Sign up
Photo 1499
snap dragons from the bouquet
to see what the effect would be.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
sol-45
Elizabeth
ace
Pretty snapdragons. As kids we used to put our fingers inside the petals and make the flowers 'talk."
February 18th, 2021
moni kozi
Nice. So snapdragon. We call them something like 'the mouth of the lion'
Very nice capture and very beautiful colours.
February 18th, 2021
narayani
Love snapdragons
February 18th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
We call them snapdragons. Very pretty bunch.
February 18th, 2021
Very nice capture and very beautiful colours.