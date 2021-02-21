Previous
Next
Plumbago by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1502

Plumbago

I have white and blue ones, which are both ablaze with blooms atm. The last of the Lensbaby for now ;-)
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
411% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
i love blue plumbagos. aces!
February 21st, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty! The lens baby works really well here!
February 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise