Previous
Next
If only I were faster by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1506

If only I were faster

than this butterfly! Every time I had it in focus, it went somewhere else! It was quite a mission to get this part in the frame.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise