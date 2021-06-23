Previous
Next
Fishing trawler returning to the harbour by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1624

Fishing trawler returning to the harbour

in Kalk Bay. Seen from our window seat in the Harbour House restaurant, looking across False Bay. It was very foggy all along the coast with the Hottentots Holland and Helderberg mountains in the distance.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful shot! I really like all the layers
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise