Photo 1635
Who gave who a fright!
I was cooking and just happened to look out of the dirty kitchen window, when I saw this mousebird staring at me! There were a few on our wall eating some berries that had fallen off a tree.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st July 2021 4:25pm
Tags
so-very-funny
