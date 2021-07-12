Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1643
This is how it starts
In the two days when we had sunshine, I was out watching the Weavers most of the time. So fascinating how they weave with beak and claws.
Thanks Babs, I do struggle with getting the sizes right and still need some practice :-)
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4934
photos
285
followers
225
following
450% complete
View this month »
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
Latest from all albums
1639
1648
1642
1640
1649
1643
1641
1650
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
good-to-have-a-friend-as-patient-as
,
a-weaver
Babs
ace
Did you do this in Photoshop? If so, well done. Practice is the only way, it will get easier. Looks perfect to me, you can have a gold star fav.
July 12th, 2021
Annie D
ace
Fabulous images - they look great in the collage
July 12th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic!
July 12th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
This is fascinating!
July 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close