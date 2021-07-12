Previous
Next
This is how it starts by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1643

This is how it starts

In the two days when we had sunshine, I was out watching the Weavers most of the time. So fascinating how they weave with beak and claws.
Thanks Babs, I do struggle with getting the sizes right and still need some practice :-)
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
450% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Did you do this in Photoshop? If so, well done. Practice is the only way, it will get easier. Looks perfect to me, you can have a gold star fav.
July 12th, 2021  
Annie D ace
Fabulous images - they look great in the collage
July 12th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic!
July 12th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
This is fascinating!
July 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise