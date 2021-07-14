Previous
Look ma, building with no hands! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1645

Look ma, building with no hands!

So much fun watching these Masked Weavers in action.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 14th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful... Caught in the act!
July 14th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great photo of this bird hard at work
July 14th, 2021  
narayani
That would be fascinating! Great shot.
July 14th, 2021  
