Photo 1645
Look ma, building with no hands!
So much fun watching these Masked Weavers in action.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
sixws-120
Great capture
Great capture
July 14th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
Wonderful... Caught in the act!
July 14th, 2021
Kathy A
Great photo of this bird hard at work
July 14th, 2021
narayani
That would be fascinating! Great shot.
July 14th, 2021
