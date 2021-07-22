Previous
Double collared Sunbird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1653

Double collared Sunbird

in his mating colours. He was on my roses looking for insects. As I opened the front door, he flew off to a neighbours tree. This is quite cropped.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Shutterbug ace
Awesome shot. The details and colors are so sharp. Beautiful.
July 22nd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, my, goodness. What a beautifully coloured bird and what a fabulous image!
July 22nd, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful color, pic!
July 22nd, 2021  
Margo ace
Gorgeous colours
July 22nd, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
Have read about these so often in the Wilbur Smith books that I’ve read. His description doesn’t do them justice. Stunning looking bird. Great capture Diana.
July 22nd, 2021  
