Photo 1653
Double collared Sunbird
in his mating colours. He was on my roses looking for insects. As I opened the front door, he flew off to a neighbours tree. This is quite cropped.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
5
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4964
photos
286
followers
227
following
452% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th July 2021 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tiny-little-birds
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome shot. The details and colors are so sharp. Beautiful.
July 22nd, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, my, goodness. What a beautifully coloured bird and what a fabulous image!
July 22nd, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful color, pic!
July 22nd, 2021
Margo
ace
Gorgeous colours
July 22nd, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Have read about these so often in the Wilbur Smith books that I’ve read. His description doesn’t do them justice. Stunning looking bird. Great capture Diana.
July 22nd, 2021
