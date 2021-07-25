Previous
Bird of Paradise by ludwigsdiana
Bird of Paradise

in my neighbours garden. She has quite a large plant with so many buds atm.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
This is simply stunning.
July 25th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
So lovely!
July 25th, 2021  
