Photo 1656
Bird of Paradise
in my neighbours garden. She has quite a large plant with so many buds atm.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4973
photos
285
followers
226
following
453% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th July 2021 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strelizia
moni kozi
ace
This is simply stunning.
July 25th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
So lovely!
July 25th, 2021
