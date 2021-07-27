Sign up
Photo 1658
Gif of nest building
by a Masked Weaver. It is amazing how active they all are atm. I should imagine it much too late, as we are in the middle of winter. Some are just renovating whilst others are starting from scratch.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
3
1
Tags
fascinating-birds
narayani
Fabulous!
July 27th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
This is amazing. Truly awesome.
July 27th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
I just love these masked weavers and their building abilities! fav
July 27th, 2021
