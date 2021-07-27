Previous
Gif of nest building by ludwigsdiana
Gif of nest building

by a Masked Weaver. It is amazing how active they all are atm. I should imagine it much too late, as we are in the middle of winter. Some are just renovating whilst others are starting from scratch.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
narayani
Fabulous!
July 27th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
This is amazing. Truly awesome.
July 27th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
I just love these masked weavers and their building abilities! fav
July 27th, 2021  
