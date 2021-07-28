Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1659
The almost finished nest
of yesterdays gif. Within 24 hours this intricately woven nest is just about ready. The first one is taken from behind and the second is the entrance. Take note of the lovely decoration inside.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4982
photos
285
followers
227
following
454% complete
View this month »
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
Latest from all albums
1655
1664
1658
1656
1665
1659
1657
1666
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
such-a-pleasure-to-watch
M. Brutus
ace
Lovely shots. Thanks for sharing.
July 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close