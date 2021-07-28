Previous
The almost finished nest by ludwigsdiana
The almost finished nest

of yesterdays gif. Within 24 hours this intricately woven nest is just about ready. The first one is taken from behind and the second is the entrance. Take note of the lovely decoration inside.
28th July 2021

Diana

Diana
M. Brutus ace
Lovely shots. Thanks for sharing.
July 28th, 2021  
