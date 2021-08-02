Previous
The first chicks of the season by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1664

The first chicks of the season

This handsome Egyptian Goose couple have eight little chicks. Two always stayed close and the rest were trailing behind. Soon there will be more life on the other four dams too.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
What a sharp shot! Splendid!
August 2nd, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Perfect capture & reflections... Fav
August 2nd, 2021  
