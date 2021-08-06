Previous
Minky in her favourite tree by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1668

Minky in her favourite tree

As there are many birds high up in the thin branches, she loves jumping from tree to tree but can never reach them. Like a monkey, these trees have become her playground.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
moni kozi ace
I like the tones in this photograph as well as the playful pose
August 6th, 2021  
