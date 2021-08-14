Sign up
Photo 1676
Angry Egyptian Goose
There were two other geese wanting to land in the dam which family goose and chicks call home. This mum was furious and made such a noise that they took off.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Shutterbug
ace
She is taking care of family. Beautiful shots. Love the colors and details you have captured.
August 14th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Good for mum! Such lovely captures.
August 14th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
What a beautiful creature
August 14th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 14th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
That is a curious looking bird
August 14th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous bird!
August 14th, 2021
