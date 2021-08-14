Previous
Angry Egyptian Goose by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1676

Angry Egyptian Goose

There were two other geese wanting to land in the dam which family goose and chicks call home. This mum was furious and made such a noise that they took off.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Shutterbug ace
She is taking care of family. Beautiful shots. Love the colors and details you have captured.
August 14th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Good for mum! Such lovely captures.
August 14th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
What a beautiful creature
August 14th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 14th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
That is a curious looking bird
August 14th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous bird!
August 14th, 2021  
