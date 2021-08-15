Previous
Next
Arum Lilies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1677

Arum Lilies

seem to be growing much slower this year. We certainly had enough rain for them to flourish.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carolinesdreams ace
I love the shape of arum lilies.
August 15th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful & worth waiting for...
August 15th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise