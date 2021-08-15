Sign up
Photo 1677
Arum Lilies
seem to be growing much slower this year. We certainly had enough rain for them to flourish.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
love-these
Carolinesdreams
ace
I love the shape of arum lilies.
August 15th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful & worth waiting for...
August 15th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
August 15th, 2021
