Previous
Next
A most unusual poppy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1774

A most unusual poppy

came up from the seeds my friend gave me. There is also a red one. I showed it to my friend, and she could nor understand where it came from.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise