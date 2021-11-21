Previous
Starting something new by ludwigsdiana
Starting something new

in the corner of our dining room window frame! I took this shot from a distance as it was a bit too close for comfort.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Babs ace
Yikes, looks like a paper wasp. David was stung twice by one of these nasties while he was mowing the lawn a couple of years ago and he said their sting is very painful.

You don't want this inside your house. Glad it was destroyed once you had taken the photo. You were brave to get so close.
November 21st, 2021  
