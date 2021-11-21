Sign up
Photo 1775
Starting something new
in the corner of our dining room window frame! I took this shot from a distance as it was a bit too close for comfort.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th November 2021 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
destroyed-after-shot
Babs
ace
Yikes, looks like a paper wasp. David was stung twice by one of these nasties while he was mowing the lawn a couple of years ago and he said their sting is very painful.
You don't want this inside your house. Glad it was destroyed once you had taken the photo. You were brave to get so close.
November 21st, 2021
