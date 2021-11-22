Previous
A lone Springbuck by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1776

A lone Springbuck

grazing behind our fence in the olive grove. This one has apparently been kicked out of the herd by the dominant Ram and leader of the pack. Shortly more will be joining him, as they challenge the older Ram.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
narayani
Beautiful animals
November 22nd, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a handsome animal..
November 22nd, 2021  
