Photo 1777
My first bumble bee
just would not sit still! I heard it before I saw it. Of course I had the wrong lens to get any closer. There was this beautiful old tree full of these new to me blossoms at Vergenoegd.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Fun shots
Tags
took-so-many-blurred-shots
