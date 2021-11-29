Sign up
Photo 1783
My eyes adore you
Minky was laying on the couch and looked up as I passed. The first thing that entered my mind was this song by Frankie Valli.
https://youtu.be/3rOer5xMFM4
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd November 2021 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
songtitle-80
