Brutus and Nala

both born in January 2010 and rescued in April. White lions are technically extinct in the wild and are not albinos, but rather a genetic rarity. They have been ruthlessly exploited and bred to produce victims for canned hunting.



Although Brutus had been surgically sterilized, five years prior, Nala gave birth to two female cubs in 2015. All four are living together in a very large area of the park.