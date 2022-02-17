Previous
All lined up by ludwigsdiana
All lined up

on this very long fence. There were just as many on the left and right. I did not know where to focus. These are Barn Swallows and I have never seen them here before, especially such a large gathering.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Brigette ace
gosh this is such a great capture! nice timing
February 17th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic capture, and so sharp!
February 17th, 2022  
Christina
Love the way you've framed this between the posts.
February 17th, 2022  
