Photo 1863
All lined up
on this very long fence. There were just as many on the left and right. I did not know where to focus. These are Barn Swallows and I have never seen them here before, especially such a large gathering.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd February 2022 2:27pm
Tags
barn-swallows-fence
Brigette
ace
gosh this is such a great capture! nice timing
February 17th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic capture, and so sharp!
February 17th, 2022
Christina
Love the way you've framed this between the posts.
February 17th, 2022
