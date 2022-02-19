Previous
They won't let me join them! by ludwigsdiana
They won't let me join them!

fortunately this one was on it's own and I could get a shot of it. The first time I have ever seen a Barn Swallow. Severely cropped in gigapixel
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh the detail is superb!
February 19th, 2022  
Jennifer Eurell ace
How sweet.
February 19th, 2022  
