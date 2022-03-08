Previous
So happy with this result by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1881

So happy with this result

as I propagated it last year. I got a little branch from a friend and googled how to propagate. I thought it was dying and about four months later it started getting leaves. A few weeks later tiny buds appeared and this is the first flower. Yay!
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Diana

Photo Details

