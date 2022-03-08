Sign up
Photo 1881
So happy with this result
as I propagated it last year. I got a little branch from a friend and googled how to propagate. I thought it was dying and about four months later it started getting leaves. A few weeks later tiny buds appeared and this is the first flower. Yay!
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Tags
frangipani/plumeria
