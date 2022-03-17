Previous
The chicks have arrived by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1891

The chicks have arrived

and Dad Dikkop takes them on their first outing. Just look at those little legs! Heavily cropped as I did not want to get too close.
17th March 2022

Diana

