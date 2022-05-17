Sign up
Photo 1952
A little meal
freshly bitten off a tree. It was fun watching this one eat as he was quite a contortionist with his tongue.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
giraffe
Hazel
ace
Love giraffes - my favourites at the zoo!
May 17th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Their tongues are amazing...great capture.
May 17th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
So nice
May 17th, 2022
