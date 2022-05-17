Previous
Next
A little meal by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1952

A little meal

freshly bitten off a tree. It was fun watching this one eat as he was quite a contortionist with his tongue.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Love giraffes - my favourites at the zoo!
May 17th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Their tongues are amazing...great capture.
May 17th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
So nice
May 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise