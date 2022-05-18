Sign up
Photo 1953
Some faffing
as I had some time on my hands.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
6
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6158
photos
303
followers
241
following
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
294
1952
1950
1958
295
1953
1951
1959
Views
5
Comments
6
Album
Fun shots
bad-weather-day
bkb in the city
Well done
May 18th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely faffing!
May 18th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Very nice edit.
May 18th, 2022
Christina
Cool faffing!
May 18th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a fun result!
May 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I love that word - it really means making your own photo more artistic and that's personal and recognised here!
May 18th, 2022
