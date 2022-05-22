Sign up
Photo 1957
The olive grove
as seen from our back fence. It is pretty large and has a few hundred trees and a dam. The Plumbago has suffered quite a bit during summer. I liked the way the sun was catching the clouds.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
home
Korcsog Károly
ace
Wonderful shot of this beautiful landscape
May 22nd, 2022
