A frequent visitor by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1962

A frequent visitor

at the dam are African Darters. They are so skittish and it is not always easy to get a good shot, although I am happy with this one.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
John Falconer ace
And you should be happy!! Great shot.
May 27th, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
This is wonderful.
May 27th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot of the bird with great details of his wings.
May 27th, 2022  
