Photo 1964
I tried my hand at ICM
As the weather was not good, I did not venture far. This is a part of our patio, one of the first shots I took. Sooc, just converted to jpeg.
If anyone has any tips or advice, it would be highly appreciated. I watched some videos but they are basically all the same.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6201
photos
302
followers
242
following
538% complete
View this month »
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
Latest from all albums
1968
305
1963
1961
1969
1964
1962
1970
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th May 2022 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
moni kozi
ace
Nice one.
I am a big fan of icm (which i discovered here). I think it is all about trial and error 😀
Not much help, right?
May 29th, 2022
365 Project
