Previous
Next
I tried my hand at ICM by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1964

I tried my hand at ICM

As the weather was not good, I did not venture far. This is a part of our patio, one of the first shots I took. Sooc, just converted to jpeg.

If anyone has any tips or advice, it would be highly appreciated. I watched some videos but they are basically all the same.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Nice one.
I am a big fan of icm (which i discovered here). I think it is all about trial and error 😀
Not much help, right?
May 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise