Previous
Next
Chilling on our wall by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1970

Chilling on our wall

were a few African Mourning Doves. As I approached, they flew away but this one stayed. The wall is very wide and nicely warmed by the sun.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
539% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Superb contrast with the background
June 4th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh how good, the detail!
June 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Isn't he gorgeous. fav.
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise