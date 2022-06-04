Sign up
Photo 1970
Chilling on our wall
were a few African Mourning Doves. As I approached, they flew away but this one stayed. The wall is very wide and nicely warmed by the sun.
4th June 2022
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Album
Fun shots
Flashback
View
Tags
doves-wall
moni kozi
ace
Superb contrast with the background
June 4th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh how good, the detail!
June 4th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
Isn't he gorgeous. fav.
June 4th, 2022
