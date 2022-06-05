Sign up
Photo 1971
Saved from drowning
in the pool. This dragonfly was floating motionless on the water. I got is out onto the tiles where it stayed for quite a while before it went off again. Maybe it was just exhausted.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
macro
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful save. Love the details and the color.
June 5th, 2022
