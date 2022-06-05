Previous
Saved from drowning by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1971

Saved from drowning

in the pool. This dragonfly was floating motionless on the water. I got is out onto the tiles where it stayed for quite a while before it went off again. Maybe it was just exhausted.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beautiful save. Love the details and the color.
June 5th, 2022  
