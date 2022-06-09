Previous
Shouting from the rooftops by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1974

Shouting from the rooftops

these very noisy Egyptian geese are everywhere. They sit on chimneys and screech at others close by.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is super. I can imagine how noisy they are though!
June 9th, 2022  
