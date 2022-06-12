Previous
I was so happy that it sat still by ludwigsdiana
I was so happy that it sat still

as they are very skittish. The minute this Fiscal flycatcher heard the shutter, he was gone.
12th June 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Sharon Lee
Lovely capture
June 12th, 2022  
