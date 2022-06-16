Sign up
Photo 1982
Just the two of them
on the beach where I go for a walk. An amazing amounts of different gulls and some more oystercatchers are a bit too far away for my reach.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
strand
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely colours and birds!
June 16th, 2022
