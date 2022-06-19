Previous
Next
Skye says thank you by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1985

Skye says thank you

all, for getting him on the TT. He sits in his tree daily and waits for visitors to come and pet him. The cutest and softest little owl.

These Scops owls are rather small, 19-21 cm (7.5-8.3 in) with a wingspan of 47-54 centimeters (19-21 inches.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
What a cute one!
June 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise