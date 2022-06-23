Previous
Painted Dikkop by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1989

Painted Dikkop

I had to upload quickly this morning as our loadshedding is just about to start!

Hope I will be able to comment later during the day when the power is back :-)
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
Hope you get your power back soon! This is a beautiful 'painting'!
June 23rd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
This is super! Hope your power returns on time.
June 23rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 23rd, 2022  
