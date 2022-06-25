Previous
Next
Aloe lined road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1991

Aloe lined road

up towards the Helderberg.

I am posting very late today as we have had loadshedding again. Now it is 4x a day for two and a half hours each. Getting difficult to juggle all the washing, ironing and cooking. Not forgetting wifi for 365! Fortunately we have a gas heater.

Welcome to Africa.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
545% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow! In every way. Colours, view, everything.
June 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful scene
June 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
June 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise