Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1991
Aloe lined road
up towards the Helderberg.
I am posting very late today as we have had loadshedding again. Now it is 4x a day for two and a half hours each. Getting difficult to juggle all the washing, ironing and cooking. Not forgetting wifi for 365! Fortunately we have a gas heater.
Welcome to Africa.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6310
photos
301
followers
244
following
545% complete
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1988
1996
332
1990
1991
333
1989
1997
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
first-world-and-third-world-country
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow! In every way. Colours, view, everything.
June 25th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful scene
June 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
June 25th, 2022
