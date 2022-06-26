Sign up
Photo 1992
Waiting for Spring
this is what most vineyards look like now. We need a lot of rain during winter to get good quality grapes again.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
helderberg
winghong_ho
Great capture of the scene. It is colorful and has strong leading lines.
June 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
Looking very wintery
June 26th, 2022
Chris
ace
Great lead lines. Hope you get the rain Diana.
June 26th, 2022
