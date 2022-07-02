Previous
He kept on coming closer by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1998

He kept on coming closer

and the dikkops were frantic! I never heard them hiss so loud before!
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani
Have they laid more eggs?
July 2nd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, what a great shot of the action!
July 2nd, 2022  
