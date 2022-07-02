Sign up
Photo 1998
He kept on coming closer
and the dikkops were frantic! I never heard them hiss so loud before!
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
dikkop-action
narayani
Have they laid more eggs?
July 2nd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, what a great shot of the action!
July 2nd, 2022
