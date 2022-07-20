Previous
Lily against the light by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2016

Lily against the light

it was not intended, but I liked the way came out.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the way this came out, and the framing is perfect
July 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely pov.
July 20th, 2022  
