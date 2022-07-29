Previous
Isn't she lovely by ludwigsdiana
Isn't she lovely

I got had a giggle when I saw this!
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Annie D ace
hahaha fabulous!
July 29th, 2022  
Babs ace
Ha ha not quite got the smile right has she.
July 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The artist has a great sense of humour.
July 29th, 2022  
