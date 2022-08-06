Previous
At least this one looked at me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2033

At least this one looked at me

while the other one just could not be bothered! These were in
a cage next to yesterdays owls. I think they are Cape Eagle Owls.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
moni kozi ace
Awww!!! Marvellous
August 6th, 2022  
narayani
Nice shot
August 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Love that face!
August 6th, 2022  
winghong_ho
They are beautiful. Great shot.
August 6th, 2022  
