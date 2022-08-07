Previous
African Darter drying it's wings by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2034

African Darter drying it's wings

before diving in again! Seen at a roadside dam.

I just could not resist using a texture as the background was just water.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Wylie ace
Knew this was yours. gorgeous bird and processing.
August 7th, 2022  
