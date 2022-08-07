Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2034
African Darter drying it's wings
before diving in again! Seen at a roadside dam.
I just could not resist using a texture as the background was just water.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6482
photos
302
followers
241
following
557% complete
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2033
375
2031
2039
2034
376
2032
2040
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
love-playing-with-textures
Wylie
ace
Knew this was yours. gorgeous bird and processing.
August 7th, 2022
