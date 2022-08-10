Previous
Minky watching every move by ludwigsdiana
Minky watching every move

as I try to capture the weavers.

Fortunately the nests are on such thin branches and pretty far away.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
Wow! Great pet portrait. I love how the face stands out from the foliage, although it is very well camouflaged (maybe not so well since it stands out...)
August 10th, 2022  
