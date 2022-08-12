Sign up
Photo 2039
These two were not interested in me,
they were quite far way sleeping against a wall. The carer saw that I was trying to get a shot of them, and called them! Boy did they come running. He also gave them a treat ;-)
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
bat-eared-foxes
Maggiemae
ace
I had to look at your tags to find out what these most weird creatures are! Red eyes and big ears! Just amazing!
August 12th, 2022
