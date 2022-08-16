Previous
Sunbird and pigs ears by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2043

Sunbird and pigs ears

taken through my scullery window.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty composition ! love the clarity of the main subject and the dof with the lovely pigs ears in the background ! Nicely presented ! fav
August 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. This looks like a composite.
August 16th, 2022  
