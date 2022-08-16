Sign up
Photo 2043
Sunbird and pigs ears
taken through my scullery window.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6518
photos
302
followers
239
following
559% complete
Tags
malachite-getting-mating-plumage
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty composition ! love the clarity of the main subject and the dof with the lovely pigs ears in the background ! Nicely presented ! fav
August 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. This looks like a composite.
August 16th, 2022
