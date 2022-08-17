Sign up
Photo 2044
I found a software that I am happy with
but just downloaded a trial as it is too pricey for me and takes up too much space on my laptop! I have snapseed but cannot achieve the same result.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
please-jelp-joe@joemuli
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice effect. What software did you use?
August 17th, 2022
