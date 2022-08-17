Previous
I found a software that I am happy with by ludwigsdiana
I found a software that I am happy with

but just downloaded a trial as it is too pricey for me and takes up too much space on my laptop! I have snapseed but cannot achieve the same result.
17th August 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice effect. What software did you use?
August 17th, 2022  
