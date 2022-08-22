Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2049
Meet Andy
a very noisy species who does not like his cage. He does get let out often, but complains when he has to go back inside.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6542
photos
303
followers
201
following
561% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow-billed-kite
Joan Robillard
ace
Who can blame him
August 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - look at that beady eye ! sometimes I wonder is it fair to keep such beautiful bird caged up !
August 22nd, 2022
winghong_ho
Great portrait shot.
August 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, I would shout if I had to be caged too
August 22nd, 2022
